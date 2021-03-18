Actress, Bukunmi pens down appreciation post to Mr Macaroni after what he did to her

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina took to Instagram to pen down an appreciation post to Nigerian comic actor, Mr Macaroni after receiving a huge surprise from him.

According to the new mum in her post, Mr Macaroni surprised her with a gift that she was not expecting at all. Bukunmi mentioned that she was not allowed to reveal the gift but she wants her followers to join her in appreciating Mr Macaroni for his kind gesture.

Sharing a photo of Mr Macaroni, Bukunmi wrote;

“Help me send some words of prayers to @mrmacaroni1 He just surprised @avialuxuries These people won’t allow me to post this stuffs, so, biko just be thanking them for me. THANK YOU SO MUCH, MY BROTHER. This is too much o. I wasn’t expecting it.”

Via Instagram
