Actress, Chacha Eke celebrates husband on his birthday amidst marriage crisis

By Kafayat
“Stay Away From My Family And Marriage” – Chacha Eke Blasts Her Brother For Lying, flaunts baby bump (Video)

Nollywood actor, Chacha Eke took to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Austin Fanni Ikechukwu on his birthday today.

According to Chacha, her husband who is also a movie maker is her best friend and her daddy.

Sharing a photo of both of them, the 27-year-old wrote;

“Birthday Blessings To My Baby Tino. •BestFriend •Husband •Daddy @austinfaani #18thMarch”

This comes a few months after the mother of three released a video on Instagram where she said she would be leaving her marriage. In her words;

“You will say I am crazy but I am not. This video is to let the world know that I am done with the marriage. I don’t have a lot to prove that I am done with him but I am done. I’m done. I am leaving with my life finally. I can’t say a lot now. You will hear my story.”

 

Via instagram
