TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Yes, i left my first marriage – Lady accused of dumping her…

Laycon, Kiddwaya, Nengi and others refuse to celebrate Erica on…

Olakunle Churchill’s new wife Rose Meurer steps out with their…

Regina Daniels shows off her body in hot new photos

Beyonce celebrates Yemi Alade on her 32nd birthday with a…

BBNaija’s Praise tries his luck for a relationship with DJ Cuppy…

‘You’re a brave and courageous woman’ –…

Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage win their first Grammy awards

Mixed reactions as BBNaija Tacha specially celebrates her fellow…

Actress, Eniola Badmus, Don Jazzy, Fireboy shower praises on Olamide on his birthday

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, Don Jazzy, Fireboy took to Instagram to shower praises on sensational singer, Olamide on his birthday today.

According to the plus-size actress, Olamide is her cupcake, her darling and lots more.

Sharing a photo of the rapper, Eniola wrote;

READ ALSO

Don Jazzy, Olamide , others congratulate Fireboy as he…

Don Jazzy shows off the curtains, blinds for his new house…

“Happy birthday to King @olamide my cupcake, pie, Pookie, Pumpkin, Lambchop, Darling, Honey, Muffin, Precious…
I wish you all the good things of life and continue to grow in wisdom OLA OLA”

Recall that in 2019, Eniola Badmus and Olamide were named in the Economic Transition Committee of the Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

@Don Jazzy wrote; “Happy birthday King @olamide. Thanks for everything. We appreciate and celebrate you. More Wins.”

@fireboydml wrote “big inspiration, a living legend. birthday blessings to you, thank you for everything. you’ll live forever! @olamide”

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Yes, i left my first marriage – Lady accused of dumping her husband to…

Laycon, Kiddwaya, Nengi and others refuse to celebrate Erica on her birthday

Olakunle Churchill’s new wife Rose Meurer steps out with their Son for the first…

Regina Daniels shows off her body in hot new photos

Beyonce celebrates Yemi Alade on her 32nd birthday with a throwback photo

BBNaija’s Praise tries his luck for a relationship with DJ Cuppy (Screenshot)

‘You’re a brave and courageous woman’ – Churchill…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Eniola Badmus, Don Jazzy, Fireboy shower praises on Olamide on his…

Actress, Nkechi Blessing showers mum with plenty cash on Mother’s day

Bobrisky mourns his late mum on mother’s day

‘My darling husband gave me N20M for my birthday’ – Laura…

She said yes – Singer, Skales proposes to girlfriend (Video)

Grammy Awards: Kanye West wins Best contemporary Christian music album (Full…

Nkechi Blessing and Bobrisky reconcile after clashing online (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More