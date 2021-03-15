Actress, Eniola Badmus, Don Jazzy, Fireboy shower praises on Olamide on his birthday

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, Don Jazzy, Fireboy took to Instagram to shower praises on sensational singer, Olamide on his birthday today.

According to the plus-size actress, Olamide is her cupcake, her darling and lots more.

Sharing a photo of the rapper, Eniola wrote;

“Happy birthday to King @olamide my cupcake, pie, Pookie, Pumpkin, Lambchop, Darling, Honey, Muffin, Precious…

I wish you all the good things of life and continue to grow in wisdom OLA OLA”

Recall that in 2019, Eniola Badmus and Olamide were named in the Economic Transition Committee of the Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

@Don Jazzy wrote; “Happy birthday King @olamide. Thanks for everything. We appreciate and celebrate you. More Wins.”

@fireboydml wrote “big inspiration, a living legend. birthday blessings to you, thank you for everything. you’ll live forever! @olamide”