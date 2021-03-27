Actress, Eniola Badmus expresses desire to participate in BBNaija 2021 edition

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has revealed intention to participate in the soon to commence Big Brother Naija reality TV show for the year 2021.

According to what she told Saturday Beats, she revealed she would like to be a housemate on the new season.

She said, “If I were not a celebrity, I would definitely go for BBNaija season six. As a matter of fact, if there is an opportunity to go into the house at any time, I will go. I am not one of the people that condemn the show. I don’t even think anyone should condemn it. Watching the show is by choice. The show is not aired on national television. It is on cable TV where one has to subscribe with money. Participating in a reality show would not be hard for me because I have being in one before. One advantage I have is that I attended a boarding school. I actually won the show I participated in but they have not given me the prize money till now. I learnt a lot of things during that reality show. The tasks challenged me and broadened my knowledge. I like reality shows because it is a way of co-existing with different people. It also teaches one how to deal with certain circumstances.“

The registration for the BBNaija show is on at the moment.

