TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s P.A, Isreal finally admits the 4th baby belongs to…

Cheating scandal: Temi finally speaks on dating singer, Adekunle…

Davido’s alleged fourth babymama, Yasmin Larissa reveals how she…

Toyin Abraham, Mercy Johnson kneel to greet Mercy’s husband in…

Couple Shares Stunning Pre-wedding Pictures That Got People…

‘My property’ – Prince Okojie gushes over Mercy…

“Please Keep Dressing Like A Woman” – Fans Beg Teni…

Frank Edoho reacts to calls to replace Ebuka as BBNaija host

‘Even if you are my enemy, I will never ignore your…

Actress, Eniola Badmus expresses desire to participate in BBNaija 2021 edition

Nollywood
By Olumide

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has revealed intention to participate in the soon to commence Big Brother Naija reality TV show for the year 2021.

According to what she told Saturday Beats, she revealed she would like to be a housemate on the new season.

She said, “If I were not a celebrity, I would definitely go for BBNaija season six. As a matter of fact, if there is an opportunity to go into the house at any time, I will go. I am not one of the people that condemn the show. I don’t even think anyone should condemn it. Watching the show is by choice. The show is not aired on national television. It is on cable TV where one has to subscribe with money. Participating in a reality show would not be hard for me because I have being in one before. One advantage I have is that I attended a boarding school. I actually won the show I participated in but they have not given me the prize money till now.  I learnt a lot of things during that reality show. The tasks challenged me and broadened my knowledge. I like reality shows because it is a way of co-existing with different people. It also teaches one how to deal with certain circumstances.“

READ ALSO

Yul Edochie calls out those who laugh at Nigerians who speak…

“It Is okay to struggle sometimes” – Tonto Dikeh

The registration for the BBNaija show is on at the moment.

See also: Multichoice announces N90 million grand prize for #BBNaija Season 6; requirement, audition process

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s P.A, Isreal finally admits the 4th baby belongs to the singer

Cheating scandal: Temi finally speaks on dating singer, Adekunle Gold

Davido’s alleged fourth babymama, Yasmin Larissa reveals how she met her baby…

Toyin Abraham, Mercy Johnson kneel to greet Mercy’s husband in throwback video

Couple Shares Stunning Pre-wedding Pictures That Got People Talking On Social…

‘My property’ – Prince Okojie gushes over Mercy Johnson

“Please Keep Dressing Like A Woman” – Fans Beg Teni After She Shared…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Eniola Badmus expresses desire to participate in BBNaija 2021 edition

Nigerian man recounts how he became a millionaire with ‘Wheelbarrow…

I prefer being called smart, not just pretty – Nengi

Sanwo-Olu hosts Eniola Ajala, the one-day governor

Yul Edochie calls out those who laugh at Nigerians who speak English with an…

James Brown commences search for a lady he can spoil and take care of (video)

Dating a born again Christian woman is the best – Juliet Ibrahim

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More