TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s baby mama, Chioma’s new look generates…

‘You are still very strong’ -Actress, Rita Edochie…

Never have a threesome, it’s not worth it –…

Watch as Bobrisky sprays money on old woman, vows to make her…

”Table Of Men” – Rudeboy says as he dines with Jude…

Drama as newly wedded wife seeks divorce after husband lied about…

Actress, Sotayo Sobola marries in low-key wedding ceremony…

Watch the heartbreaking video of little girl calling on her late…

(Photo) Singer, May D narrowly escapes death after fire guts his…

Actress, Etinosa laments bitterly over her experience with a mechanic

Entertainment
By Kafayat
Actress Etinosa
Actress Etinosa

Nollywood actress, Etinosa took to Instagram to lament bitterly over her experience with a mechanic.

According to the mother of one, Nigerian Mechanics are all bent on frustrating car owners.

In the video,  Etinosa who was fully dressed and on her way to the church complained about how many Nigerian mechanics empty the fuel tank of a car when it is dropped with them.

READ ALSO

”Why you put mouth for Yoruba fight?”- Etinosa…

‘Na your friend husband you born for?’ –…

This she said is a rule in the constitution book of mechanics that when someone drops a car with them, it must return with an empty fuel tank, adding that it happens almost everywhere in Nigeria.

Captioning the video, Etinosa wrote;

“Where Nigerian government stop Na there Nigerian mechanics dey take over in frustrating somebody #reality #jokes #happysunday #nigeria #Esohe”

Watch the video below;

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s baby mama, Chioma’s new look generates comments on social…

‘You are still very strong’ -Actress, Rita Edochie praises her…

Never have a threesome, it’s not worth it – Heartbroken lady advises…

Watch as Bobrisky sprays money on old woman, vows to make her happy till her…

”Table Of Men” – Rudeboy says as he dines with Jude Okoye, Don Jazzy…

Drama as newly wedded wife seeks divorce after husband lied about owning a…

Actress, Sotayo Sobola marries in low-key wedding ceremony (Photos)

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

‘I brag different’ – BBNaija Ozo says as he celebrates the…

‘8 years ago, God sent an angel to me’ – Actress, Ronke Oshodi…

YBNL boss, Olamide Celebrates his woman on her birthday

They stood by their wives -Reactions as Nigerians compare Meghan Markle and…

Bobriksy, Mercy Aigbe, others celebrate #Internationalwomen’sday

Actress, Etinosa laments bitterly over her experience with a mechanic

Mixed reactions as actress, Nkechi Blessing reveals plan to become a gospel…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More