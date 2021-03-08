Actress, Etinosa laments bitterly over her experience with a mechanic

Nollywood actress, Etinosa took to Instagram to lament bitterly over her experience with a mechanic.

According to the mother of one, Nigerian Mechanics are all bent on frustrating car owners.

In the video, Etinosa who was fully dressed and on her way to the church complained about how many Nigerian mechanics empty the fuel tank of a car when it is dropped with them.

This she said is a rule in the constitution book of mechanics that when someone drops a car with them, it must return with an empty fuel tank, adding that it happens almost everywhere in Nigeria.

Captioning the video, Etinosa wrote;

“Where Nigerian government stop Na there Nigerian mechanics dey take over in frustrating somebody #reality #jokes #happysunday #nigeria #Esohe”

