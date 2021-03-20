Actress, Mercy Johnson goes into fashion business, releases clothing line

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has joined the list of celebrities that have gone into the fashion business and now owns a clothing line.

Mercy Johnson, who is a mother of four has increased her money-making channels as she enters the fashion industry.

Aside from her new clothing business, Mercy Johnson is also into weight loss management, brand ambassador to several brands.

The reports revealed that Mercy Johnson has partnered with fabric guru Hope by Kiki Okewale to produce different types of jumpsuit which were named after her and her last daughter Divine.

See also: Drama as James Brown continues to drag Bobrisky; dares him to make a video without filter

See some of the photos below;