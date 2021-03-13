TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ooni of Ife’s wife, Queen Naomi opens up on how she battled…

Meet teacher who cooks and gives her students free food in class…

Alaafin of Oyo marries his 23rd wife, Chioma

‘Is she pregnant?’ – Reactions as actress, Uche…

Charly Boy’s daughter, Dewy marks third anniversary with…

Private varsity reportedly covers up gay rapist who allegedly…

Kanye West reportedly cuts off Kim by changing his phone numbers…

Nkechi Blessing reacts to the sudden death of Cash Boss Nation,…

Davido buys luxury hand sanitizer worth N34m

Actress, Omotola Ekehinde reacts as her husband, Captain Ekeinde flies BBNaija’s Erica ahead of 27th birthday

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

Popular Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has reacted after her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde flew BBNaija star, Erica Nlewedim in an aircraft.

Omotola reacting via her Instagram account shared a photo of the reality star and her husband with another pilot standing at the tarmac of a yet-to-be ascertained airport.

”Who are these fine people … 😍Wahala for anyone that hasn’t flown with this Capt oh ..”

READ ALSO

Fans erect billboard for BBNaija’s Erica ahead of 27th…

Keep my name out of your sewage mouth – Erica slams…

Erica also shared the photo on her Twitter with the caption;

Look at my pilot,” she wrote.

Erica will celebrate her 27th birthday today March 13 and has already sent out invitations for the celebration.

See post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ooni of Ife’s wife, Queen Naomi opens up on how she battled infertility…

Meet teacher who cooks and gives her students free food in class daily (Photos)

Alaafin of Oyo marries his 23rd wife, Chioma

‘Is she pregnant?’ – Reactions as actress, Uche Ogbodo shares…

Charly Boy’s daughter, Dewy marks third anniversary with lesbian partner

Private varsity reportedly covers up gay rapist who allegedly drugs and assaults…

Kanye West reportedly cuts off Kim by changing his phone numbers & making…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I have been raped 5 times – Iyabo Ojo reveals (Video)

Actress, Omotola Ekehinde reacts as her husband, Captain Ekeinde flies BBNaija’s…

Feminist Coalition reacts to allegation of misappropriation of EndSARS donations

Nigerians drag Feminist group over alleged looting of ENDSARS donation funds

Kanye West reportedly cuts off Kim by changing his phone numbers & making…

Fans erect billboard for BBNaija’s Erica ahead of 27th birthday (Video)

Nkechi Blessing reacts to the sudden death of Cash Boss Nation, Kashy Godson

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More