Actress, Omotola Ekehinde reacts as her husband, Captain Ekeinde flies BBNaija’s Erica ahead of 27th birthday

Popular Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has reacted after her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde flew BBNaija star, Erica Nlewedim in an aircraft.

Omotola reacting via her Instagram account shared a photo of the reality star and her husband with another pilot standing at the tarmac of a yet-to-be ascertained airport.

”Who are these fine people … 😍Wahala for anyone that hasn’t flown with this Capt oh ..”

Erica also shared the photo on her Twitter with the caption;

Look at my pilot,” she wrote.

Erica will celebrate her 27th birthday today March 13 and has already sent out invitations for the celebration.

See post below;