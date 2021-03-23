Actress, Omotola & husband, Ekeinde mark 25th wedding anniversary (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde on Tuesday 23rd of March took to her Instagram account to celebrate with her husband Matthew Ekeinde on their 25th wedding anniversary.

See also: Vee reacts as fan writes to actor Kunle Afolayan to consider her for a movie role

The Nollywood damsel shared a loved-up photo of herself and her husband and captioned it;

“25 years Strong !

Happy Marriage Anniversary to us.”

Omotola Jalade married Captain Matthew Ekeinde in 1996 with their wedding being one of the most elaborate as the ceremony took place on board a Dash 7 aircraft while flying from Lagos to Benin in 2001 with close family and friends in attendance.

They welcome their first daughter on 30 March 1997. They have four children namely; Princess, M.J, Meraiah and Michael.