TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide Smokes And…

Laura Ikeji’s husband called out for gifting their children…

Fans accuse actress, Toyin Abraham of copying and trying to be…

They said I’ve changed a lot – Regina Daniels shares…

No more decent dressing again’ – Fans react to video…

Toyin Abraham writes tribute to veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor

‘Hope she remembers she is from a poor background’…

Actress, Omotola & husband, Ekeinde mark 25th wedding…

Watch as Nengi performs on set with actor IK Ogbona (Video)

Actress, Omotola Jalade writes a tribute to her husband

Entertainment
By Kafayat
Female celebrities with wealthy husbands
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade took to Instagram to pen down a birthday lovely birthday tribute to her husband, Captain Mathew Ekehinde.

According to Omotola, her husband is a rare man who needs to be studied and he is a rare person.

In her words;

READ ALSO

Just like Omotola Jalade and Ka3na, actress, Nkechi Blessing…

24hrs after Omotola was accused of an affair with Oshiomole,…

“Happy birthday to a Rare kind of Man. You Need to be studied. Your Type is probably One in a Century. Live Long King! Love you forever My Captain.”

Recall that a few weeks ago, Omotola was accused by controversial blogger @Gistlover of having an affair with Nigerian politician and the former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Adams Oshiomole.

Reacting to this, the 43 year old wrote on Instagram;

“I ordinarily don’t do this but after thinking about it thoroughly and seeking advice I have decided to!
So.this Blog ran this story and people started coming to my page. I’ve always known there are people who are sick and will tell you stories that have Never happened but to publish that on a platform as big as Instagram? You must be held accountable ….

*** I have demanded they FINISH and PROVE THIS STORY … problem is, this blog is hiding under anonymity! ( faceless blogging ) There are more credible blogs out there … follow blogs with accountability.

Can everyone who loves me and what i have stood for all these years pls….

  1. Report this page
  2. .Report this page
  3. Report this page

And to those of you who are addicted to cheap gossip. If you’re not interested in damaging ppl unnecessarily then demand proof of this Story! I’m giving this 24hrs! Thanks.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide Smokes And Drink On…

Laura Ikeji’s husband called out for gifting their children toys he…

Fans accuse actress, Toyin Abraham of copying and trying to be like Funke…

They said I’ve changed a lot – Regina Daniels shares new pretty look…

No more decent dressing again’ – Fans react to video of…

Toyin Abraham writes tribute to veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor

‘Hope she remembers she is from a poor background’ – Nigerians…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I’m your elder sister – Drama as James Brown issues stern warning to…

Singer, Simi opens up on how she managed to hide her pregnancy from the public

BBNaija Dorathy reacts to rumours about her secret wedding

‘I’d rather be single than tolerate a man’ – BBNaija Tacha

Actress, Omotola Jalade writes a tribute to her husband

Laura Ikeji breaks silence on allegations that her husband gifted their children…

Actress, Omotola & husband, Ekeinde mark 25th wedding anniversary (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More