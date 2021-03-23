Actress, Omotola Jalade writes a tribute to her husband

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade took to Instagram to pen down a birthday lovely birthday tribute to her husband, Captain Mathew Ekehinde.

According to Omotola, her husband is a rare man who needs to be studied and he is a rare person.

In her words;

“Happy birthday to a Rare kind of Man. You Need to be studied. Your Type is probably One in a Century. Live Long King! Love you forever My Captain.”

Recall that a few weeks ago, Omotola was accused by controversial blogger @Gistlover of having an affair with Nigerian politician and the former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Adams Oshiomole.

Reacting to this, the 43 year old wrote on Instagram;

“I ordinarily don’t do this but after thinking about it thoroughly and seeking advice I have decided to!

So.this Blog ran this story and people started coming to my page. I’ve always known there are people who are sick and will tell you stories that have Never happened but to publish that on a platform as big as Instagram? You must be held accountable ….

*** I have demanded they FINISH and PROVE THIS STORY … problem is, this blog is hiding under anonymity! ( faceless blogging ) There are more credible blogs out there … follow blogs with accountability.

Can everyone who loves me and what i have stood for all these years pls….

Report this page .Report this page Report this page

And to those of you who are addicted to cheap gossip. If you’re not interested in damaging ppl unnecessarily then demand proof of this Story! I’m giving this 24hrs! Thanks.”