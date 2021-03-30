Actress, Rosy Meurer’s new video sparks domestic violence speculations

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer’s new video on her Instagram page has generated domestic violence speculations.

In the video, the mother of one was seen with a black and swollen eye bag and some of her followers took to her comment section to ask if she was beaten.

@ujushawarma_pizza wrote “Your eye bags are dark and swollen. Were you beaten?”

@zeejservices wrote, “Try BOOTS cucumber eye gel that eye bag/dark eye will fly away..”

@ujuanene wrote “@rosymeurer stop applying your facial cream on ur eye area it will worsen those dark circles there, the skin around ur eye area is very mild try it for the next two weeks place cucumbers on ur eye area every day for 10mins it will help brighten ur eyes n reduce eye bags”

@laravebeautylab wrote, “Our Youthful drops serum will take of your eye bag or reduce the puffiness to the barest.”