Actress, Toyin Abraham writes tribute to veteran actress, Bukky Wright

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has penned down a tribute to veteran actress, Bukky Wright on her birthday today.

According to the mother of one in the birthday tribute, Bukky Wright led her right in the movie industry and she loves her.

Toyin also used the medium to pray for the celebrant.

In her words;

“Happy birthday maami @bukkywright God bless your new age ma’am and thanks for leading me right… love you maami”

Recall that a few days ago, Toyin penned down a tribute to veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor.

According to the mother of one, Mama Gee is a wonderful mother and she is grateful for honouring her invite to feature in her movie.

She wrote;

“Thanks a lot Mother for coming @patienceozokwo you are a wonderful mother ma’am… It’s about to be a movie”