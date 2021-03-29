TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Adesua Etomi surprises her husband, Banky W on his 40th birthday(video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Recall that talented music star and Nollywood actor, Bankole Wellington also known as Banky W celebrated his 40th birthday a few days ago.

Well, in a video shared online, it showed the moment Banky W walked in with his son, Zaiah for his surprise 40th birthday party. 

See also: Banky W uses meme to recounts some of his experiences as a new dad (screenshot)

The surprise 40th birthday party for the singer, was organized by his wife Adesua Etomi and his friends.

Here is the video below;

In another report, Adesua Etomi disclosed that during her pregnancy revealed that her husband Bank W used to fall asleep with his hands on her baby bump.

See also: ‘He used to fall asleep with his hands on my baby bump’ – Actress, Adesua Etomi shares pregnancy experience with Banky W

