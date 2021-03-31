TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Yahoo Boy Birthday party’: Waiter at the venue of…

50 Dead After Attending Birthday Party Allegedly Hosted By A…

Actress, Rosy Meurer’s new video sparks domestic violence…

‘Receive sense’ – Fans tell actress, Regina…

Davido and his new boo, Mya Yafai melt hearts as they lock lips…

Police Arrest Two Persons In Connection To The Murder Of Lady…

‘My future son-in-law’ – Actress, Etinosa…

‘You went completely naked on social media and you’re…

Female Student Found Dead In Enugu

Afeez Eniola celebrates wife and actress, Ester Kalejaye on birthday (Photo)

Nollywood
By Olumide

Yoruba actor and producer, Afeez Eniola on Tuesday wrote a lovely message to his wife and actress Esther Kalejaye on her birthday.

Afeez Eniola took to his social media timeline to share a long message as he thanked God for making their paths to cross.

He wrote; My love just added another year to her year today 💃💃 my bestie, my gist partner, my mother , my wife ❤😍 thank you Almighty Allah 🙏, I pray to Almighty Allah to fulfill the rest of your heart desire 🙏 may God give you long life and prosperity to enjoy the rest of your life🙏 bcos you don husstle❤ everything you lay your hands shall prosper🙏🙏🙏🙏 I pray today dat may the love and peace of the almighty never leaves u 🙏🙏🙏 from the bottom of my heart I am grateful to God that directed our paths to each other😍😍sickness will not be your portion Lagbara Olorun…….. wadagba wa darugbo lagbara olorun oba🙏 I love you baby💋 Ewa Na Beans.”

READ ALSO

Actress, Ruth Kadiri celebrates 33rd birthday with…

Yoruba actress Lepa Shandy celebrates 50th birthday

See his post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Yahoo Boy Birthday party’: Waiter at the venue of the party reveals…

50 Dead After Attending Birthday Party Allegedly Hosted By A ‘Yahoo…

Actress, Rosy Meurer’s new video sparks domestic violence speculations

‘Receive sense’ – Fans tell actress, Regina Daniels after she…

Davido and his new boo, Mya Yafai melt hearts as they lock lips in a party…

Police Arrest Two Persons In Connection To The Murder Of Lady Found In A Gutter…

‘My future son-in-law’ – Actress, Etinosa proposes marriage to…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

She slapped the security guy, steals people’s boyfriend- Landlord who gave…

Man Burnt Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad in Bauchi…

Pres. Buhari arrives in London (Video)

Singer Waje turns down a potential son-in-law

BBNaija’s Cindy Okafor advises Nigerian parents on the best thing they can…

Afeez Eniola celebrates wife and actress, Ester Kalejaye on birthday (Photo)

Fani-Kayode takes COVID-19 vaccine months after describing it as evil and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More