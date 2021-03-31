Afeez Eniola celebrates wife and actress, Ester Kalejaye on birthday (Photo)

Yoruba actor and producer, Afeez Eniola on Tuesday wrote a lovely message to his wife and actress Esther Kalejaye on her birthday.

Afeez Eniola took to his social media timeline to share a long message as he thanked God for making their paths to cross.

He wrote; My love just added another year to her year today 💃💃 my bestie, my gist partner, my mother , my wife ❤😍 thank you Almighty Allah 🙏, I pray to Almighty Allah to fulfill the rest of your heart desire 🙏 may God give you long life and prosperity to enjoy the rest of your life🙏 bcos you don husstle❤ everything you lay your hands shall prosper🙏🙏🙏🙏 I pray today dat may the love and peace of the almighty never leaves u 🙏🙏🙏 from the bottom of my heart I am grateful to God that directed our paths to each other😍😍sickness will not be your portion Lagbara Olorun…….. wadagba wa darugbo lagbara olorun oba🙏 I love you baby💋 Ewa Na Beans.”

