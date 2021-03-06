Anita Joseph’s husband responds to Nigerians saying she has ”used his head”

Michael Fisayo Olagunju better known as MC Fish, who is the husband of Nollywood actress Anita Joseph, has responded to Nigerians who are claiming that his wife has ”used his head,” meaning he lives according to her dictates.

Recently Anita Joseph shared a video of her husband bathing her.

MC Fish in a response via a post she shared on his Instagram account told his wife and actress to continue to please use his head as he is moving forward in his life.