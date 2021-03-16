Any man comfortable with a woman paying his bills is a vegetable – Actress Lilian Afegbai

Nigerian actress Lilian Afegbia has slammed men who take advantage of women who are financially okay.

She stated that she doesn’t understand why a woman will foot the bill of a man she is not married to.

She wrote via her IG account: “I can never understand a woman that pays a man’s bill. It’s different if you guys are married and things go bad where you have to step in and help till he get back on his feet”.

“But paying his rent and all, men have pride they will carry your money and give to that girl who would respect and appreciate them for the little they do… A man who’s comfortable with a woman paying his bills is a vegetable”.

“No matter how much you think a woman has, as a man you should take care of her no matter how little you can afford. That’s you keeping your pride”.