Avoid Envious people, they are dangerous – Omoni Oboli advises fans

EntertainmentNollywood
By Olumide

Popular Nigerian movie star and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli has issued some advice to her fans ahead of the new week.

Oboli in her statement urged fans and followers to stay very far away from envious people who, according to her, are very dangerous.

Taking to her Instagram page, the award winning actress highlights that people who are envious of the success of others are simply doubting the power of God to bless them.

”Beware of grumblers and negative people. Grumbling is a spirit that denies the power of God. Avoid envious people, they believe that God cannot bless them. Envy is a dangerous spirit. Envy is self acknowledgement that God cannot do the same for you! Be happy for those winning! It’s your season. This is 202WON! We are all winning together! Who’s with me? ”

See her post below:

