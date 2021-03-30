AY comedian celebrates his wife, Mabel in the most adorable way

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun popularly known as AY Comedian, is celebrating his wife, Mabel on her birthday today.

According to the father of one, he loves his wife, loves her touches, her body and she is irresistible.

Sharing series of the celebrants birthday photos, AY wrote;

“I love your attitude, I love your touch, I love your stares, I love your body, I love you! You are simply irresistible. Happy birthday to my lovely wife @realmabelmakun

To my beautiful wife @realmabelmakun, I hope this year brings you as much joy and happiness that you have brought and continue to bring into my life. Happy birthday!”

For those who do not know, AY and his wife Mabel have been married for twelve years and they are blessed with a child.

Via Instagram
