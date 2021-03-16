Bae Watch: Nigerian singer, Omah Lay and Ghanaian star, Gyakie spotted leaving a lounge in Lagos (Photos)

Nigerian singer, Omah Lay was allegedly spotted hanging out with fast-rising Ghanaian songstress, Gyakie in Lagos, Nigeria.

The female act who made her first trip to Nigeria to embark on a media tour as she is set to release a remix of her hit song ‘Forever’ featuring Omah Lay who was named the ‘Next Rated Act of the Year’ at the Headies Awards which was recently held in Lekki.

However, in a video shared online, whilst the two new friends were leaving as they about to speed off with their car, Gyakie could be heard referring to Omah Lay as ‘Babe’.

Watch the video below;