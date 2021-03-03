Bags Of Onions Sold For N35,000 In The South Crash To N7,000 In The North

Recall that trucks bringing foodstuff to the Southern part of Nigeria were turned back at Kara Jebba, the last village between Niger state and Kwara state, to prevent them from bringing food to the South.

The trucks carrying foodstuff from the north were stopped from entering the south-west amid a standoff between both regions.

Some travellers who shared a video from the scene, said the trucks are allegedly being stopped at Kara Jebba, the last village between Niger state and Kwara state.

Drivers of the trucks were allegedly turned back and asked to offload in northern states.

Now, farmers and traders in Kano are lamenting as farm produce, which can’t be sent to the South due to the ongoing strike by sellers of cows and foodstuff, are now being sold in the North at ridiculously low prices.

In a video shared by Daily Trust, the farmers and marketers at the Gun-Dutse onion market, Dawakin Kudu Local government Area of Kano State, are seen lamenting the effect of the ongoing strike by the sellers of cows and foodstuff.

This strike is connected to an ultimatum given by the national leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to the Federal Government which demanded compensation for the losses suffered by Northern traders in the recent mayhem at Shasha market in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The strike led to an increase in the price of food commodities in the south but in the north, the prices are plummeting.

According to Daily Trust, farmers said before the protest, they usually transport a minimum of 20 trucks to the southern part of the country on a daily basis but the strike has affected them badly.

The largest bag of onion, which sold at N35,000 a few weeks ago and as high as N70,000 during the onion scarcity last year, is now being sold for N7,000.

