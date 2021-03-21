Banky W uses meme to recounts some of his experiences as a new dad (screenshot)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian talented singer, songwriter and actor, Bankole Wellington better known as Banky W recently took to his social media timeline to recount some of his experience since welcoming a baby with his wife and actress, Adesua Etomi.

Banky W in a series of the post via his official Twitter handle made use of meme to describe part of what he has been going through as a father.

He revealed he doesn’t sleep like he used to anymore.

See some of his post below;


Recall that the celebrity couple welcomed their first child together a few weeks back having kept the whole process a secret from fans and followers.

