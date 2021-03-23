BBNaija Dorathy reacts to rumours about her secret wedding

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Dorathy has reacted to the rumours about her secret wedding.

The rumour started after a photo of a bride who looks so much like Dorathy surfaced on social media.

In the photo, the bride was seated beside her groom while they had a private wedding ceremony.

Concerned fans who felt betrayed for not been informed about her supposed big day tagged her with the photo, asking her to confirm or deny the report but she kept mute.

Taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, the 25-year-old denied being the bride.

In her words;

“Not my friends randomly coming to tell me congratulations on your wedding … I HATE THEM SO MUCH.
I was confused until I saw the post, these blogs won’t kill me”

