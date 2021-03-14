BBNaija Erica reacts to the house, monetary birthday gifts from her fans

Big Brother Naija star, Erica has reacted to the house, monetary gifts she got from her fans on her birthday.

Recall that Erica was gifted a fully acquired 3 bedroom mansion with boys quarters in Lagos, over ₦10million in education charity, 27 Rose boxes, 27 boxes of chocolates and many more things on her 27th birthday.

Taking to Instagram to appreciate her fans, Erica wrote;

“Yesterday was unreal, I received so much love from all of you! My family, friends, fans, brands I work with and my management @upfrontandpersonalbooking… I keep asking myself what is it that I did to get so much love from you, the answer is Grace! It’s just Gods grace because I’m not better than the next person.

Elites league! My prayer for all of you is – as you have shown me love even without ever meeting me in person, you will be shown love by so many people all the days of your life! Favour will find you! Good health will be your portion! Genuine peace and happiness will always be your portion! Thank you so much for all the gifts, thank you for my brand new house!!!!!!! I love you!”