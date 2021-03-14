TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Yes, i left my first marriage – Lady accused of dumping her…

Laycon, Kiddwaya, Nengi and others refuse to celebrate Erica on…

Actress, Omotola Ekehinde reacts as her husband, Captain Ekeinde…

Olakunle Churchill’s new wife Rose Meurer steps out with their…

I have been raped 5 times – Iyabo Ojo reveals (Video)

Beyonce celebrates Yemi Alade on her 32nd birthday with a…

Regina Daniels shows off her body in hot new photos

Kanye West reportedly cuts off Kim by changing his phone numbers…

Nkechi Blessing reacts to the sudden death of Cash Boss Nation,…

BBNaija Erica reacts to the house, monetary birthday gifts from her fans

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija star, Erica has reacted to the house, monetary gifts she got from her fans on her birthday.

Recall that Erica was gifted a fully acquired 3 bedroom mansion with boys quarters in Lagos, over ₦10million in education charity, 27 Rose boxes, 27 boxes of chocolates and many more things on her 27th birthday.

Taking to Instagram to appreciate her fans, Erica wrote;

READ ALSO

The moment fans surprised Erica with a 3-bedroom furnished…

Mixed reactions as BBNaija Tacha specially celebrates her…

“Yesterday was unreal, I received so much love from all of you! My family, friends, fans, brands I work with and my management @upfrontandpersonalbooking… I keep asking myself what is it that I did to get so much love from you, the answer is Grace! It’s just Gods grace because I’m not better than the next person.

Elites league! My prayer for all of you is – as you have shown me love even without ever meeting me in person, you will be shown love by so many people all the days of your life! Favour will find you! Good health will be your portion! Genuine peace and happiness will always be your portion! Thank you so much for all the gifts, thank you for my brand new house!!!!!!! I love you!”

Via Istagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Yes, i left my first marriage – Lady accused of dumping her husband to…

Laycon, Kiddwaya, Nengi and others refuse to celebrate Erica on her birthday

Actress, Omotola Ekehinde reacts as her husband, Captain Ekeinde flies BBNaija’s…

Olakunle Churchill’s new wife Rose Meurer steps out with their Son for the first…

I have been raped 5 times – Iyabo Ojo reveals (Video)

Beyonce celebrates Yemi Alade on her 32nd birthday with a throwback photo

Regina Daniels shows off her body in hot new photos

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija Erica reacts to the house, monetary birthday gifts from her fans

‘You’re a brave and courageous woman’ – Churchill…

Davido’s Elder Brother Adewale Releases New Photos Of His Baby

Yes, i left my first marriage – Lady accused of dumping her husband to…

Beyonce celebrates Yemi Alade on her 32nd birthday with a throwback photo

‘E Choke’ Davido meets Drake as they pose for camera (video)

Do you even sing? – reactions as DJ Cuppy asks how she can balance music…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More