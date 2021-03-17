BBNaija Khafi allegedly expecting her first child with Gedoni

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Khafi has sparked pregnancy rumours after a TIKTOK video she shared with her husband.

In the video, the former British police officer was seen singing and having a nice time with her husband, Gedoni.

From the video, fans deduced that the reality star is pregnant as her face is claimed to hold symptoms of pregnancy.

Watch the video below;

See how social media users reacted to Khafi’s video with Gedoni;

@jasmineakatu wrote “She’s pregnant. From day one her face has given her out. May nine months come and go with a baby to show for it in Jesus name”

@chyoma_esq wrote “She looks preggie”

@realmarv_josh wrote “Awww Kahfi looks preggy tho”

@gideon_bankzz wrote “Khafi is preggy”

@merah212 wrote “Lovable people…Khaffi is pregnant”