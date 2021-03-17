BBNaija Khafi allegedly expecting her first child with Gedoni

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Khafi has sparked pregnancy rumours after a TIKTOK video she shared with her husband.

In the video, the former British police officer was seen singing and having a nice time with her husband, Gedoni.

From the video, fans deduced that the reality star is pregnant as her face is claimed to hold symptoms of pregnancy.

‘No shame’ – BBNaija Kiddwaya under fire…

BBNaija Erica reacts to the house, monetary birthday gifts…

Watch the video below;

See how social media users reacted to Khafi’s video with Gedoni;

@jasmineakatu wrote “She’s pregnant. From day one her face has given her out. May nine months come and go with a baby to show for it in Jesus name”

@chyoma_esq wrote “She looks preggie”

@realmarv_josh wrote “Awww Kahfi looks preggy tho”

@gideon_bankzz wrote “Khafi is preggy”

@merah212 wrote “Lovable people…Khaffi is pregnant”

 

Via Instagram
