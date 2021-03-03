BBNaija lockdown highlights: Reactions as Ka3na says rules suddenly changed when it was her turn to be Deputy HOH

Recall that BBNaija lockdown reunion started on the first of March with highlights of what happened in the house in the recent edition of the reality TV show.

Well, it looks like the drama has started as one of the lockdown housemates, Ka3na Jones aka Boss Lady has sparked reactions on social media after she described herself as a child of grace because things changed when it was her turn to take up a task in the BBNaija house.

Ka3na in a post she shared via her Twitter handle mentioned that when it was her turn to be the deputy head of the house, the rules suddenly changed.

According to her, it proves that grace brought her far in life.

“When it was my turn to be deputy HOH, the rule suddenly changed… When I say grace brought me this far, better believe it”.

When it was my turn to be deputy HOH the rule suddenly changed.. When I say grace brought me this far better believe it💯💯💯 #BBNaijaHighlights — KA3NA JONES ⚜️ (@official_ka3na) March 2, 2021

Following her statement, Nigerians took to the comment section to react, while many of her fans supported her, others had contrary opinions.