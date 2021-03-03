TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

(Photos) 2face, Black face reunite at the burial ceremony of…

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Chioma enrols for baking…

BBNaija’s Nengi joins Rema’s Bounce Challenge; he…

Chioma reportedly broke up with Davido, moved out since October

Fans react as video of Bolanle Ninalowo prostrating fully to…

Who’s Richer & More Popular Between Burna Boy &…

Mother and son moment; Regina Daniels shares a cute video with…

Another Wahala Loading – Davido reacts as US singer, Enisa…

Elites Surprises Erica With 28 shoes and 30 Designer Clothes

BBNaija lockdown highlights: Reactions as Ka3na says rules suddenly changed when it was her turn to be Deputy HOH

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

Recall that BBNaija lockdown reunion started on the first of March with highlights of what happened in the house in the recent edition of the reality TV show.

Well, it looks like the drama has started as one of the lockdown housemates, Ka3na Jones aka Boss Lady has sparked reactions on social media after she described herself as a child of grace because things changed when it was her turn to take up a task in the BBNaija house.

Ka3na in a post she shared via her Twitter handle  mentioned that when it was her turn to be the deputy head of the house, the rules suddenly changed.

READ ALSO

Dem come get past questions for BBNaija – reactions as…

BBNaija Star, Nengi pays billionaire Ned Nwoko a courtesy…

According to her, it proves that grace brought her far in life.

“When it was my turn to be deputy HOH, the rule suddenly changed… When I say grace brought me this far, better believe it”.

Following her statement, Nigerians took to the comment section to react, while many of her fans supported her, others had contrary opinions.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

(Photos) 2face, Black face reunite at the burial ceremony of Faze’s twin…

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Chioma enrols for baking classes

BBNaija’s Nengi joins Rema’s Bounce Challenge; he reacts (Video)

Chioma reportedly broke up with Davido, moved out since October

Fans react as video of Bolanle Ninalowo prostrating fully to greet Kanayo O…

Who’s Richer & More Popular Between Burna Boy & Obafemi Martins?…

Mother and son moment; Regina Daniels shares a cute video with her son

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Comedian, Mr Macaroni Makes His Mom Cry As He Gives Her Birthday Surprise

Why I Slapped Faithia Balogun At A Burial Ceremony – Actress Remi Surutu…

BBNaija lockdown highlights: Reactions as Ka3na says rules suddenly changed when…

‘Nengi is the prettiest BBNaija housemate ever’ – Rico Swavey

Pasuma, Osupa hail K1 de Ultimate on 64th birthday

‘It’s hard for anyone not to recognize how awesome I am’…

Uproar as Bobrisky shares screenshot of the over 100k airtime he has on his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More