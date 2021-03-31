BBNaija’s Cindy Okafor advises Nigerian parents on the best thing they can do for their unborn children

Former Big Brother Naija housemate now reality star, Cindy Okafor has advised parents on the best thing they can do for their unborn child.

According to Cindy Okafor, she advised that Nigerian parents to give birth to their children abroad to enable them secure dual citizenship for their kids.

In a post on Instagram, the reality star describes it as the “best thing” Nigerian parents can do for their unborn kids.

She noted that it was not easy to achieve but it is the best.

She wrote: ” The best thing you can do for your unborn kids, is give them dual citizenship…9ja and another developed country, e no easy but try put am for prayer point.”

See her post below;