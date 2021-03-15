TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Yes, i left my first marriage – Lady accused of dumping her…

Laycon, Kiddwaya, Nengi and others refuse to celebrate Erica on…

Olakunle Churchill’s new wife Rose Meurer steps out with their…

Regina Daniels shows off her body in hot new photos

Beyonce celebrates Yemi Alade on her 32nd birthday with a…

‘You’re a brave and courageous woman’ –…

Mixed reactions as BBNaija Tacha specially celebrates her fellow…

Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage win their first Grammy awards

‘Don’t stop, keep moving’ – Iyabo Ojo…

BBNaija’s Praise tries his luck for a relationship with DJ Cuppy (Screenshot)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Praise Nelson better known as Praise seems to have joined the list of Nigerian males who would love to have a ‘ship’ sailing with billionaire daughter, Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy wether on a Friendship or a relationship level.

This comes as Praise tried his luck on billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy after she tweeted about being single.

Cuppy born Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola took to her Instagram account and said that she is ‘just a cupcake looking for her Studmuffin’.

READ ALSO

Do you even sing? – reactions as DJ Cuppy asks how she…

She is one of the most talented singers I know – DJ Cuppy…

See also: ‘You’re a brave and courageous woman’ – Churchill celebrates new wife, Rosy Meurer on mother’s day

Reacting to the tweet, Praise took to the comment section and announced his availability in the words ‘Hello Cuppy’.

See screenshot below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Yes, i left my first marriage – Lady accused of dumping her husband to…

Laycon, Kiddwaya, Nengi and others refuse to celebrate Erica on her birthday

Olakunle Churchill’s new wife Rose Meurer steps out with their Son for the first…

Regina Daniels shows off her body in hot new photos

Beyonce celebrates Yemi Alade on her 32nd birthday with a throwback photo

‘You’re a brave and courageous woman’ – Churchill…

Mixed reactions as BBNaija Tacha specially celebrates her fellow disqualified…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

She said yes – Singer, Skales proposes to girlfriend (Video)

Grammy Awards: Kanye West wins Best contemporary Christian music album (Full…

Nkechi Blessing and Bobrisky reconcile after clashing online (Video)

BBNaija’s Praise tries his luck for a relationship with DJ Cuppy (Screenshot)

Davido reacts as Wizkid, Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage win Grammy Awards

Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage win their first Grammy awards

#Mother’sday: JJC skillz pens down a lovely message to his wife, Funke…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More