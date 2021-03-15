BBNaija’s Praise tries his luck for a relationship with DJ Cuppy (Screenshot)

Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Praise Nelson better known as Praise seems to have joined the list of Nigerian males who would love to have a ‘ship’ sailing with billionaire daughter, Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy wether on a Friendship or a relationship level.

This comes as Praise tried his luck on billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy after she tweeted about being single.

Cuppy born Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola took to her Instagram account and said that she is ‘just a cupcake looking for her Studmuffin’.

Reacting to the tweet, Praise took to the comment section and announced his availability in the words ‘Hello Cuppy’.

