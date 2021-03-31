‘Be thanking me every day for being a great guy’ – Singer, Timi Dakolo tells wife, Busola on their wedding anniversary

Sensational singer, Timi Dakolo and his wife are celebrating their wedding anniversary today, 31st tod March.

The proud father of three took to Instagram to acknowledge the day.

According to Timi, his wife should always thank him every day because he chose to be a great guy.

In his words;

“Happy Anniversary to me and the girl Wey… Be thanking me every day o… For being a great guy.”

Busola on the other hand wrote on her Instagram page;

“Ever faithful God! Awesome God! The Light that never goes dim… The Light on our path… The fire that goes before us… The Love that binds us together… The peace that passes all human understanding

Thank you, Father. Happy anniversary to us.”

It would be recalled that earlier in June 2019, Busola Dakolo dropped a bombshell after granting an exclusive interview with YNaija. She revealed during that interview that she was raped by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo twice when she was a teenager.