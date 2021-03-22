Beautiful Moment Patoranking Reunites With His Grandmother (VIDEO)

Nigerian singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie professionally known as Patoranking paid his grandmother a surprise visit at her hometown in Ebonyi State over the weekend.

This comes after he stopped by at his sister’s wedding where he presented a new car gift to his sister and in a heartwarming video shared online, the ‘Girlie O’ hitmaker passionately hugged his grandmother and greeted others around.

Patoranking’s grandmother was full of excitement when she saw her grandson and they exchanged fond pleasantries affectionately.

Watch the video below;

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham took to Instagram to pen down a tribute to veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor.

According to the mother of one, Mama Gee is a wonderful mother and she is grateful for honouring her invite to feature in her movie.

Sharing photos she took with the 62-year-old, Toyin wrote;

Continue reading here: Toyin Abraham writes tribute to veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor