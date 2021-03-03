TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Adesua Etomi reacts to allegations that her baby bump was fake

(Photos) 2face, Black face reunite at the burial ceremony of…

David speaks amidst allegations levelled against him

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Chioma enrols for baking…

Nigerians drag Davido’s crew for calling Chioma “our wife” with…

Fans react as video of Bolanle Ninalowo prostrating fully to…

Who’s Richer & More Popular Between Burna Boy &…

‘It does not make sense how Chioma is being dragged for…

Reactions as Davido’s alleged 4th baby mama names son…

Before you date me, know I will not post you on social media – Lady tells Men

Social Media drama
By Olumide

While some partners in relationship love to share photos of each other on their various social media account, a Nigerian lady has stated nothing of such will happen in her relationship with any man.

The lady made this known via Twitter as she shared what she is not ever going to do in a romantic relationship with a man.

The lady who calls herself Goddess and uses the handle @Emprissss on Twitter noted that any man who is willing to date should bear in mind that she is not going to post him on social media.

READ ALSO

Watch as a man is seen trying so hard to kiss cross-dresser,…

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup…

According to her, she is not going to share photo or video of her man even if he is declared missing or lost.

See her post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Adesua Etomi reacts to allegations that her baby bump was fake

(Photos) 2face, Black face reunite at the burial ceremony of Faze’s twin…

David speaks amidst allegations levelled against him

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Chioma enrols for baking classes

Nigerians drag Davido’s crew for calling Chioma “our wife” with claims that they…

Fans react as video of Bolanle Ninalowo prostrating fully to greet Kanayo O…

Who’s Richer & More Popular Between Burna Boy & Obafemi Martins?…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Before you date me, know I will not post you on social media – Lady tells Men

Watch as singer, Asa shows off her legwork in new video

Elites Surprises Erica With 28 shoes and 30 Designer Clothes

Who’s Richer & More Popular Between Burna Boy & Obafemi Martins?…

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Chioma enrols for baking classes

“If You Cannot Give When You Have N1000, You Will Never Give When You Have…

“Social Media Has Put A Lot Of Pressure On Youths Nowadays” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More