Beyonce celebrates Yemi Alade on her 32nd birthday with a throwback photo

American singer and Grammy award winner, Beyonce recently took to social media to celebrate Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter, Yemi Alade on her 32nd birthday.

Recall that Beyonce featured Yemi Alade on her ‘The Lion King’ album.

Well, to celebrate the Nigerian singer, Beyonce posted a throwback photo of Yemi Alade when she was a little on her official website and wished her a happy birthday.

screenshot of the post Beyonce made on her site below;

Yemi Eberechi Alade is a Nigerian Afropop singer, songwriter, actress and activist. She won the Peak Talent Show in 2009 after which she signed to Effyzzie Music Group, and had a hit with her single “Johnny” in 2014.