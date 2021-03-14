Beyonce celebrates Yemi Alade on her 32nd birthday with a throwback photo

Recall that Beyonce featured Yemi Alade on her ‘The Lion King’ album.
Well, to celebrate the Nigerian singer, Beyonce posted a throwback photo of Yemi Alade when she was a little on her official website and wished her a happy birthday.
screenshot of the post Beyonce made on her site below;
Yemi Eberechi Alade is a Nigerian Afropop singer, songwriter, actress and activist. She won the Peak Talent Show in 2009 after which she signed to Effyzzie Music Group, and had a hit with her single “Johnny” in 2014.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES