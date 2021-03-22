Billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy goes on a road trip with her alleged lover

Daughter of Nigerian Billionaire, DJ Cuppy took to her Instastory on Instagram to share a photo with her alleged lover.

In the photo, it could be deduced that the 28-year-old was on a road trip with the alleged lover.

Although the disc jockey used a smiley to hide her partner’s identity, many have suspected that the person in the photo is BBNaija ex-housemate Kiddwaya.

Watch the video below;

See how some social media users reacted to this;

@nicholasspicy wrote, “I bet that is kiddwaya…”

@__mhiz_p wrote “Why is that person looking like Kidd”

@iam_glo_b wrote “She is with her baby Kidwaya”

@chiedu_okolie wrote “The head looks kidwaya”

@jullystargurl wrote “The guy one resemble Joshua oh if u cum look am for side I mean bend your phone like u dey sight waist e be Kidd”