‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler confirms there’ll be no replacement for Chadwick Boseman

According to the reports, ‘Black Panther’ director, Ryan Coogler has finally spoken up about working on the hit movie’s sequel without its lead star, Chadwick Boseman, who passed Way last year.

Coogler made this known on a recent episode of the Jemele Hill Is Unbothered podcast that working on ‘Black Panther II’ without Boseman has been the hardest experience of his ‘life.

“This is one of the more profound things that I’ve gone through in my life, having to be a part of keeping this project going without this particular person who is like the glue who held it together,” Coogler shared.

I’m trying to find a work-life balance. But I’m not there yet, so this is without a question the hardest thing I’ve had to do in my professional life.”Expected to premiere in July 2022, ‘Black Panther II’ will reportedly pay tribute to Boseman.