Bobriksy, Mercy Aigbe, others celebrate #Internationalwomen’sday

Nigerian controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has joined women all over the world to celebrate International women’s day today, the 8th of March.

International women’s day which is celebrated globally is a way of appreciating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Taking to Instagram to acknowledge the day, Bobrisky wrote;

“Happy Women’s day”

Mercy Aigbe wrote “Happy Women’s Day to all the Beautiful, Strong, Amazing, Resilient, Bold, Caring, Fabulous Women!.. Keep Shinning! Not Just Today but Forever”

Omotola Jalade wrote; “W.O.M.A.N There is Absolutely NOTHING you can’t do when you put your “mind” to it…Therefore #choosetochallenge. Happy #iwd2021”

Mercy Johnson wrote; “Happy International Women’s Day! Today is a special day. It is an opportunity for us to appreciate all our women and the amazing things they do. Time and time again, you go above and beyond in everything you do. You #choosetochallenge the status quo. You are a star! internationalwomensday happyinternationalwomensday #iwd2021 iwd”

Funke Akindele wrote; “Happy International Women’s Day to our Mo’Mums! We are proud of how much you have been able to achieve against all the odds and hurdles!”