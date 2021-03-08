TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s baby mama, Chioma’s new look generates…

‘You are still very strong’ -Actress, Rita Edochie…

Never have a threesome, it’s not worth it –…

Watch as Bobrisky sprays money on old woman, vows to make her…

”Table Of Men” – Rudeboy says as he dines with Jude…

Drama as newly wedded wife seeks divorce after husband lied about…

Actress, Sotayo Sobola marries in low-key wedding ceremony…

Watch the heartbreaking video of little girl calling on her late…

(Photo) Singer, May D narrowly escapes death after fire guts his…

Bobriksy, Mercy Aigbe, others celebrate #Internationalwomen’sday

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has joined women all over the world to celebrate International women’s day today, the 8th of March.

International women’s day which is celebrated globally is a way of appreciating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Taking to Instagram to acknowledge the day, Bobrisky wrote;

READ ALSO

Boy and his Grandma finally meet with Bobrisky after showing…

Bobrisky to get a new apartment for an elderly woman who…

“Happy Women’s day”

 

Mercy Aigbe wrote “Happy Women’s Day to all the Beautiful, Strong, Amazing, Resilient, Bold, Caring, Fabulous Women!.. Keep Shinning! Not Just Today but Forever”

Omotola Jalade wrote; “W.O.M.A.N There is Absolutely NOTHING you can’t do when you put your “mind” to it…Therefore #choosetochallenge. Happy #iwd2021”

Mercy Johnson wrote; “Happy International Women’s Day! Today is a special day. It is an opportunity for us to appreciate all our women and the amazing things they do. Time and time again, you go above and beyond in everything you do. You #choosetochallenge the status quo. You are a star! internationalwomensday happyinternationalwomensday #iwd2021 iwd”

Funke Akindele wrote; “Happy International Women’s Day to our Mo’Mums! We are proud of how much you have been able to achieve against all the odds and hurdles!”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s baby mama, Chioma’s new look generates comments on social…

‘You are still very strong’ -Actress, Rita Edochie praises her…

Never have a threesome, it’s not worth it – Heartbroken lady advises…

Watch as Bobrisky sprays money on old woman, vows to make her happy till her…

”Table Of Men” – Rudeboy says as he dines with Jude Okoye, Don Jazzy…

Drama as newly wedded wife seeks divorce after husband lied about owning a…

Actress, Sotayo Sobola marries in low-key wedding ceremony (Photos)

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

‘I brag different’ – BBNaija Ozo says as he celebrates the…

‘8 years ago, God sent an angel to me’ – Actress, Ronke Oshodi…

YBNL boss, Olamide Celebrates his woman on her birthday

They stood by their wives -Reactions as Nigerians compare Meghan Markle and…

Bobriksy, Mercy Aigbe, others celebrate #Internationalwomen’sday

Actress, Etinosa laments bitterly over her experience with a mechanic

Mixed reactions as actress, Nkechi Blessing reveals plan to become a gospel…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More