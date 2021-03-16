Bobrisky announces his new name, opens up on his source of income

Controversial Nigerian cross dresser Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky, has announced a new name.

Taking to his Instagram account, Bobrisky who is known for the popular slang “Oseyyy baddest,” said it is now an old slang and needs to be changed.

According to the crossdresser, he would like to be addressed as “our mummy” or “Bob of Lagos”.

He wrote; ”Oseyyy baddest!!! Is now an old slang. When you see me just call me our mummy!!!!!! or bob of Lagos.”

The controversial crossdresser also revealed his source of income as he said he is the highest-paid runs girl in the country.

Bobrisky is known for his expensive show-offs on social media and finds himself in the news for different reasons.