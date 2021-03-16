TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘You deserve a slap sir’ – Nigerians drag…

BBNaija’s Praise tries his luck for a relationship with DJ Cuppy…

‘You’re a brave and courageous woman’ –…

Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage win their first Grammy awards

Heartbreaking Moment A University Student Collapsed Over…

Davido reacts as Wizkid, Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage win Grammy…

Davido’s Elder Brother Adewale Releases New Photos Of His Baby

#JusticeForItunu: Nigerian Lady Sentenced To 20 Years In Ivory…

#Mother’sday: JJC skillz pens down a lovely message to his…

Bobrisky announces his new name, opens up on his source of income

Entertainment
By Olumide

Controversial Nigerian cross dresser Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky, has announced a new name.

Taking to his Instagram account, Bobrisky who is known for the popular slang “Oseyyy baddest,” said it is now an old slang and needs to be changed.

READ ALSO

Bobrisky mourns his late mum on mother’s day

Bobriksy, Mercy Aigbe, others celebrate…

According to the crossdresser, he would like to be addressed as “our mummy” or “Bob of Lagos”.

He wrote; ”Oseyyy baddest!!! Is now an old slang. When you see me just call me our mummy!!!!!! or bob of Lagos.”

See the post below;

The controversial crossdresser also revealed his source of income as he said he is the highest-paid runs girl in the country.

Bobrisky is known for his expensive show-offs on social media and finds himself in the news for different reasons.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘You deserve a slap sir’ – Nigerians drag actor, Pete Edochie…

BBNaija’s Praise tries his luck for a relationship with DJ Cuppy (Screenshot)

‘You’re a brave and courageous woman’ – Churchill…

Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage win their first Grammy awards

Heartbreaking Moment A University Student Collapsed Over Increment In School…

Davido reacts as Wizkid, Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage win Grammy Awards

Davido’s Elder Brother Adewale Releases New Photos Of His Baby

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Any man comfortable with a woman paying his bills is a vegetable – Actress…

Filling station accused of selling water as fuel reacts (Video)

Actor, Nonso Diobi promises to win the Oscars

Instead of praying to God for a rich man – Linda Ikeji advises young ladies on…

Grammy Wards: Davido will be celebrated in heaven – Man claims

Bobrisky announces his new name, opens up on his source of income

“Guess Whose Dad Won A Grammy Award” – Wizkid’s Son, Boluwatife Brags

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More