Bobrisky mourns his late mum on mother’s day

It was Mother’s day celebration a few hours ago and Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky did not let the day end without celebrating his late mum.

According to Bob, he wishes his late mum was alive and he would not seize to celebrate her always, even in death.

Sharing a photo of his mum, the 28-year-old wrote;

“Even when u are gone mama, I will always celebrate you. Wish you were still alive by now! You would have been d most beautiful mother. Back then in school, people don’t believe my mum was dis pretty. Continue to Rest In Peace mummy”

See some comments Bob’s post earned below;

@aminatoyizadaniya wrote “Today you earn my respect. Maybe I have not seen her before but you posting her picture and praising her, your children will do more for you. Thank you for also touching lives.”

@badboi_teo wrote “If too say ur mama Dey alive she no go Dey proud of u at all..well watin be my own”

@_tclassic__ wrote “You too resemble your mom”