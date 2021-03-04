Bobrisky set to spend almost N15million on his gender transformation surgery

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okunneye popularly known as Bobrisky has revealed the total amount of money he would spend on his gender transformation surgery.

According to the 28-year-old, he would be using one of the best doctors and the amount estimated for the surgery is $33,400.

The self-acclaimed barbie doll mentioned that his healing will take up to 3 weeks and he will be off social media.

Taking to Instagram to make this known, the brand-influencer wrote;

“Just wanna tell my fans so you won’t miss me too much. I’m not going now thou!!!! But in case I don’t upload for weeks just know your baby is out… See the total fee for my surgery. Biggest girl …Going to one of d best doctor”