Bobrisky to get a new apartment for an elderly woman who declared love for him (Photo)

Bobrisky has been in the news over the past few weeks and this time around he has revealed his intentions to help an elderly woman.

This comes as a video wherein an elderly woman held a placard to declare her love for Bobrisky got the attention of the crossdresser and he promised to change the life of the woman.

The woman’s grandson identified as @goodluck155553 had tagged Bobrisky while sharing photos of the poor living condition of himself and his grandmother via Instagram.

He wrote;

“Grandma am sorry everything will be okay one day you will eat a better food in this life one day when there’s life there’s hope @bobrisky222”

Sharing a photo of the kind of food they eat; he wrote;

“God please have mercy on us look at what we do eat nd this cocoyam will be scratching us in the tongue @bobrisky222”

shared video of his grandmother declaring love for Bobrisky @

After seeing his posts, Bobrisky pledged to gift the woman a new apartment and has paid for ticket for the woman’s flight to Lagos so as to meet with her.

Bobrisky shared the video and wrote;