BREAKING! Many Feared Dead As Armed Bandits Attack Commuters Plying The Benin-Sagamu Road (Video)

News
By San

Report reaching us has it that suspected bandits have launched an attack on commuters plying the Benin-Sagamu road Wednesday morning.

Eons Intelligence gathered that the armed bandits who shot sporadically in the air killed a lot of people including passengers in a luxurious bus. The driver of an interstate long bus (Young Shall Grow) was also killed.

Sources say indigenes living in the area dumped the bodies of the victims in army vans at a Military camp stationed nearby while the soldiers fled their posts to avoid the situation degenerating into violence.

Watch the video below as more details follow:

