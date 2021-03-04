Buhari, Osinbajo to be vaccinated publicly on Saturday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Olumide

The latest reports has revealed that Pres. Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will on Saturday receive the COVID-19 vaccine publicly.

The decision to have the President and Vice President receive the COVID-19 vaccination in the open was to correct the misgivings in some quarters over the efficacy of the vaccine, Vanguard news report.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this at the second edition of the State House weekly briefing.

The second edition was focused on Nigeria’s Response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in the last one year, and especially the National Vaccination Response.

According to Vanguard, Shuaib said that the President and the Vice President will receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday after some frontline health workers are vaccinated on Friday.

He also said that Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha will also receive his first dose of the vaccine on the same day.

