Buhari to travel for a medical check-up in London

According to the reports, President Muhammadu Buhari will be travelling for a medical check-up in London.

This was made public by the Special adviser to the president, Femi Adeshina in a post via his social media account.

He wrote;

PRESIDENT BUHARI BILLED FOR ROUTINE MEDICAL CHECK-UP IN LONDON

President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.

The President meets with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey.

He is due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)