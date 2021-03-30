TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido doesn’t make money from album sales – Kemi…

50 Dead After Attending Birthday Party Allegedly Hosted By A…

‘Yahoo Boy Birthday party’: Waiter at the venue of…

‘Receive sense’ – Fans tell actress, Regina…

Two months after giving birth, my leg is still swollen, wedding…

‘What Banky W did to me during my wedding’ – Williams Uchemba…

‘My future son-in-law’ – Actress, Etinosa…

Four Killed In Suspected Cult War In Anambra (Graphic photos)

Singer, Waje shares lovely photos of her Nicki Minaj look-alike…

Buhari to travel for a medical check-up in London

News
By Olumide

According to the reports, President Muhammadu Buhari will be travelling for  a medical check-up in London.

This was made public by the Special adviser to the president, Femi Adeshina in a post via his social media account.

See also: Why My Past Won’t Haunt Me – Retired Nigerian Adult Actress, Savage Trap Queen Opens up

READ ALSO

Exposed: Senator Stella Odua’s $1.2m house in London…

President Buhari & Aisha welcome 6 PDP governors who…

He wrote;

PRESIDENT BUHARI BILLED FOR ROUTINE MEDICAL CHECK-UP IN LONDON

President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.

The President meets with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey.

He is due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021.

Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido doesn’t make money from album sales – Kemi Olunloyo reveals…

50 Dead After Attending Birthday Party Allegedly Hosted By A ‘Yahoo…

‘Yahoo Boy Birthday party’: Waiter at the venue of the party reveals…

‘Receive sense’ – Fans tell actress, Regina Daniels after she…

Two months after giving birth, my leg is still swollen, wedding ring…

‘What Banky W did to me during my wedding’ – Williams Uchemba speaks

‘My future son-in-law’ – Actress, Etinosa proposes marriage to…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Buhari to travel for a medical check-up in London

Why My Past Won’t Haunt Me – Retired Nigerian Adult Actress, Savage Trap Queen…

‘Yahoo Boy Birthday party’: Waiter at the venue of the party reveals…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo finally finds cure for depression

It broke me down emotionally – Nigerian Idol Contestant speaks after his…

Photos: How some celebrities pulled up at the premiere of Toyin Abraham’s…

‘You are the transformer that powers up Ancestors generator’ –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More