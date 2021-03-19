Buhari’s lookalike spotted driving ‘danfo’ in Lagos (Photos)

Buhari’s Lookalike: A Lagos driver who shares striking semblance with President Muhammadu Buhari has got Nigerians talking on social media.

Photos making the rounds on social media shows a lagos commercial driver otherwise known as ‘danfo’ driver getting attention of people who could not help but marvel at shocking physical similarities he shares with the president.

The twitter user named Harrison simply wrote ‘Buhari look alike spotted in Lagos.!!’

And quite a lot of netizens agree with him as many advice the man to be careful in order not to be beaten up due to transferred aggression from disgruntled citizens.

See the photos below:

See some reactions below: