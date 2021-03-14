TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Yes, i left my first marriage – Lady accused of dumping her…

Laycon, Kiddwaya, Nengi and others refuse to celebrate Erica on…

Actress, Omotola Ekehinde reacts as her husband, Captain Ekeinde…

Olakunle Churchill’s new wife Rose Meurer steps out with their…

I have been raped 5 times – Iyabo Ojo reveals (Video)

Regina Daniels shows off her body in hot new photos

Beyonce celebrates Yemi Alade on her 32nd birthday with a…

‘You’re a brave and courageous woman’ –…

Mixed reactions as BBNaija Tacha specially celebrates her fellow…

Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage win their first Grammy awards

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian international superstars, Wizkid,  Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage have done the country proud as they bagged their first Grammy awards in the 62nd edition of the global awards

Burna Boy won Best Global Music Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards. His album Twice as Tall won the award over records by Antibalas (FU Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar). The win marks Burna Boy’s first Grammy Award after being nominated last year.

READ ALSO: ‘You’re a brave and courageous woman’ – Churchill celebrates new wife, Rosy Meurer on mother’s day

READ ALSO

I started with less than 5K Dollars as a musician – Wizkid…

Burna Boy’s Twice as Tall is winning the Grammy – Kemi…

While Wizkid bagged the award for the Best Music Video that featured Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter and Saint JHN in Brown Skin Girl. Nigerian female star, Tiwa Savage also got a Grammy award for a collaboration with Coldplay? Mannnnnnn!

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Yes, i left my first marriage – Lady accused of dumping her husband to…

Laycon, Kiddwaya, Nengi and others refuse to celebrate Erica on her birthday

Actress, Omotola Ekehinde reacts as her husband, Captain Ekeinde flies BBNaija’s…

Olakunle Churchill’s new wife Rose Meurer steps out with their Son for the first…

I have been raped 5 times – Iyabo Ojo reveals (Video)

Regina Daniels shows off her body in hot new photos

Beyonce celebrates Yemi Alade on her 32nd birthday with a throwback photo

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage win their first Grammy awards

#Mother’sday: JJC skillz pens down a lovely message to his wife, Funke…

BBNaija Erica reacts to the house, monetary birthday gifts from her fans

‘You’re a brave and courageous woman’ – Churchill…

Davido’s Elder Brother Adewale Releases New Photos Of His Baby

Yes, i left my first marriage – Lady accused of dumping her husband to…

Beyonce celebrates Yemi Alade on her 32nd birthday with a throwback photo

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More