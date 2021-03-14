Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage win their first Grammy awards

Nigerian international superstars, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage have done the country proud as they bagged their first Grammy awards in the 62nd edition of the global awards

Burna Boy won Best Global Music Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards. His album Twice as Tall won the award over records by Antibalas (FU Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar). The win marks Burna Boy’s first Grammy Award after being nominated last year.

While Wizkid bagged the award for the Best Music Video that featured Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter and Saint JHN in Brown Skin Girl. Nigerian female star, Tiwa Savage also got a Grammy award for a collaboration with Coldplay? Mannnnnnn!