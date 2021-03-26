Burna Boy’s success should be one of the most motivational stories of our time – Rapper, Illbliss

Popular Nigerian rapper, Illbliss has reacted to Burna Boy’s recent victory at the Grammy Award.

See also: Grammy Awards: I’ll never forget how so many of you prayed that I don’t win – Burna Boy throws shades

According to Illbliss in a tweet via his Twitter handle, he stressed that the success of Nigerian Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy should be one of the most motivational and uplifting stories in this generation which has to be studied and applied to life.

He wrote;

“Beyond artistic excellence and authenticity, @burnaboy’s success has to be one of the most uplifting and motivational stories of our generation. Imagine if he had given up after failing to win the first grammy. His tenacity and belief Must be studied! And then applied to life”