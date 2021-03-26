TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s P.A, Isreal finally admits the 4th baby belongs to…

Chacha Eke Opens Up On Current Health State After Suffering…

Cheating scandal: Temi finally speaks on dating singer, Adekunle…

Actress, Omoni Oboli attacked for passionately kissing RMD

‘When money dey, peace go dey’ – Nigerians…

‘I have seen people mock you for loving me’ –…

‘I Like Having S3x’ – 12 Year Old Girl Tells The Court

Couple Shares Stunning Pre-wedding Pictures That Got People…

Is Chacha Eke Truly Pregnant? See Photo She Shared After She…

Burna Boy’s success should be one of the most motivational stories of our time – Rapper, Illbliss

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular Nigerian rapper, Illbliss has reacted to Burna Boy’s recent victory at the Grammy Award.

See also: Grammy Awards: I’ll never forget how so many of you prayed that I don’t win – Burna Boy throws shades

According to Illbliss in a tweet via his Twitter handle, he stressed that the success of Nigerian Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy should be one of the most motivational and uplifting stories in this generation which has to be studied and applied to life.

READ ALSO

Grammy Awards: I’ll never forget how so many of you…

Lady leaks Burna Boy’s nudes after spending the night…

He wrote;

“Beyond artistic excellence and authenticity, @burnaboy’s success has to be one of the most uplifting and motivational stories of our generation. Imagine if he had given up after failing to win the first grammy. His tenacity and belief Must be studied! And then applied to life”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s P.A, Isreal finally admits the 4th baby belongs to the singer

Chacha Eke Opens Up On Current Health State After Suffering Mental Health…

Cheating scandal: Temi finally speaks on dating singer, Adekunle Gold

Actress, Omoni Oboli attacked for passionately kissing RMD

‘When money dey, peace go dey’ – Nigerians react to Regina…

‘I have seen people mock you for loving me’ – 2face pens down…

‘I Like Having S3x’ – 12 Year Old Girl Tells The Court

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Burna Boy’s success should be one of the most motivational stories of our…

Toyin Abraham, Mercy Johnson kneel to greet Mercy’s husband in throwback video

Are you shipping? Reactions as Timini Egbuson shoots his shot at Erica on social…

“It Is okay to struggle sometimes” – Tonto Dikeh

“Men will disgrace themselves” – Toke Makinwa speaks against…

It makes no sense to be the only rich person in your circle- BBNaija’s…

“I don’t play, I slay” – Bisi Alimi says as he poses…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More