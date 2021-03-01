TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Mya Yafai having fun with Davido and his crew last…

Sizzling Hot Photos Of Mya Yafai, The Beautiful Model Rumoured To…

David speaks amidst allegations levelled against him

Where is the assurance? – Nigerians ask as Davido…

Nigerians advice Chioma to suffocate son, Ifeanyi and leave…

Adesua Etomi drops photos documenting her pregnancy, childbirth,…

Nigerians drag Davido’s crew for calling Chioma “our wife” with…

‘I have left the WhatsApp group’ – Actress, Mercy…

The interior of Don Jazzy’s new Lekki house (Video)

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani celebrates 39th Birthday with hot pictures

Entertainment
By Olumide
Toyin Lawani
Toyin Lawani

Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani, on Monday makes her 39th birthday as she shared completely naked pictures of herself for the occasion.

Toyin Lawani shared the pictures on Instagram as she designed her body with flowery tattoos.

“LOOK13— BODY EXPRESSION � ITS TIANNAHS WORLD DAY � ART IS LIFE , ART IS TIANNAH,” she wrote.

READ ALSO

Toyin Lawani engaged: Celebrity stylist in husband snatching…

Popular stylist, Toyin Lawani proposed to by her lover on…

Toyin also shared pictures of herself in two different blue attire.

“LOOK12–Gender credibility deficit, They’re things I Don’t worry myself about because the society does all of the worrying, Like they believe a woman can’t afford certain lifestyle genuinely or attain certain height from dedication and hard work.

“If your penis is not responsible for your success then my vagina is not a certificate for mine ,it takes two to tangle (lol) I show women they can do more daily , not a motivational speaker , I show you real life content when I’m doing my various jobs, some men cant even do what I do daily ,but they like to give commands ,cause they feel women are their toys to bore children and serve them,” she captioned one of her posts.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Mya Yafai having fun with Davido and his crew last Christmas

Sizzling Hot Photos Of Mya Yafai, The Beautiful Model Rumoured To Be Dating…

David speaks amidst allegations levelled against him

Where is the assurance? – Nigerians ask as Davido reportedly abandons…

Nigerians advice Chioma to suffocate son, Ifeanyi and leave Davido alone

Adesua Etomi drops photos documenting her pregnancy, childbirth, and motherhood

Nigerians drag Davido’s crew for calling Chioma “our wife” with claims that they…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Man Who Embarrassed His Fiancee By Collecting His Wig And Engagement Ring In…

“You Can Tell a Good Woman By The Way She Treats Her Child” – Wizkid

Kunle Afolayan showers prayer on brother, Gabriel Afolayan on birthday

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani celebrates 39th Birthday with hot pictures

Adesua Etomi reacts to allegations that her baby bump was fake

‘I Miss Her So Much’ – Actress, Ada Ameh Reveals How Her Late…

Veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo celebrates his 59th birthday (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More