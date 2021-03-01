Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani celebrates 39th Birthday with hot pictures
Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani, on Monday makes her 39th birthday as she shared completely naked pictures of herself for the occasion.
Toyin Lawani shared the pictures on Instagram as she designed her body with flowery tattoos.
“LOOK13— BODY EXPRESSION � ITS TIANNAHS WORLD DAY � ART IS LIFE , ART IS TIANNAH,” she wrote.
Toyin also shared pictures of herself in two different blue attire.
“LOOK12–Gender credibility deficit, They’re things I Don’t worry myself about because the society does all of the worrying, Like they believe a woman can’t afford certain lifestyle genuinely or attain certain height from dedication and hard work.
“If your penis is not responsible for your success then my vagina is not a certificate for mine ,it takes two to tangle (lol) I show women they can do more daily , not a motivational speaker , I show you real life content when I’m doing my various jobs, some men cant even do what I do daily ,but they like to give commands ,cause they feel women are their toys to bore children and serve them,” she captioned one of her posts.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES