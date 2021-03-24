TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide Smokes And…

Laura Ikeji’s husband called out for gifting their children…

They said I’ve changed a lot – Regina Daniels shares…

Actress, Omotola & husband, Ekeinde mark 25th wedding…

No more decent dressing again’ – Fans react to video…

Watch as Nengi performs on set with actor IK Ogbona (Video)

Laura Ikeji breaks silence on allegations that her husband gifted…

Toyin Abraham writes tribute to veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor

I’m your elder sister – Drama as James Brown issues…

Chacha Eke Opens Up On Current Health State After Suffering Mental Health Challenge

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke has opened up about her current state in a new post on Instagram.

It is to be recalled that months ago, the actress had made headlines after she sparked rumours of leaving her husband with a video she posted on social media.

She had later stated that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had been admitted in the hospital.

READ ALSO

I gat you all the way – Lateef Adedimeji celebrates Mo…

Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide…

According to the actress, she is now “restored” in spirit and in body which is why she decided to release a statement on Instagram to let everyone who has been reaching out know that she’s now better.

She wrote, “I have received many phone calls, read lots of DMs’, text messages and emails from many concerned folks these past months. 98% of them inquiring, “ChaCha, are you okay? ChaCha, I hope you’re fine now?”….

READ ALSO: Actress, Chacha Eke celebrates husband on his birthday amidst marriage crisis

“Beloved, like the butterfly I have been metamorphosing. Healing my mind before my body can make it out here. Join me thank my “Chi” who has gloriously renewed my spirit and restored my body. I have seen the light; every darkness in my path have disappeared. I am happy to be back. I am Okay. I am doing so Great.

Mentally, Emotionally, Physically and Spiritually. Thank you for loving ChaCha Eke Faani”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide Smokes And Drink On…

Laura Ikeji’s husband called out for gifting their children toys he…

They said I’ve changed a lot – Regina Daniels shares new pretty look…

Actress, Omotola & husband, Ekeinde mark 25th wedding anniversary (Photos)

No more decent dressing again’ – Fans react to video of…

Watch as Nengi performs on set with actor IK Ogbona (Video)

Laura Ikeji breaks silence on allegations that her husband gifted their children…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Chacha Eke Opens Up On Current Health State After Suffering Mental Health…

My wife secretly built a house in her father’s name – Confused…

No dey oppress us – Reactions as DJ Cuppy is served a ‘local…

My superstar, been amazing to see you grow – Davido pens down lovely…

It is harder to be a woman than a man – Ifu Ennada claims

I don’t chase, I attract – Regina Daniels says as she poses in front…

Mr Eazi drops update on laptop stolen in Ghana

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More