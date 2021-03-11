Charly Boy’s daughter, Dewy marks third anniversary with lesbian partner

Charly Boy’s daughter, Dewy Oputa and her lesbian partner, SJ have both taken to their respective Instagram pages to celebrate their third anniversary.

Dewy in her statement described SJ as everything she wanted and also expressed gratitude for having her.

She wrote;

3 ????s ?f ??????????ss ??? I ??? ???? s?? ???? ?? ?????????? ??? ???? ?? ??? ????????s ?? ???ss?? ???? ???.Y?? ??? ?????????? ???? I ????f?s??? ??? I’? ????? ?????f?? f?? ???. C????s ?? M??? A????????s & B?????f?? M??????s.

03/10

H???? A??????s??? T? Us @thelifeofsj

While SJ wrote;

I am always thankful to wake up to another day, but today is not just any day. Today marks 3 years from the fateful day YOU walked into my life @dewyoputa . The day my dream came true. It’s been 3 years full of respect, love, laughter, and peace. Some people say that the “honeymoon phase” of a relationship lasts for a short period of time, but I’ve realized that it can last as long as we want it to. Loving you is as easy as I can breathe. There is no obstacle we cannot tackle. As long as we continue to lead with Love and Respect, we will always win. I’m proud to have you as my significant other and I pray we continue to love each other till eternity. Happy Anniversary to US.

See their posts below;