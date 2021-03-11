TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BREAKING! Many Feared Dead As Armed Bandits Attack Commuters…

Mixed reactions as Churchill gives Rosy Meurer’s child the…

Man Marries SS2 Student He Taught Geography During His NYSC In…

Man Uses Manhood For Money Ritual To Please A Woman Who Later…

Lilian Esoro takes her 39th birthday photos to another level

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill welcome a baby with…

Davido reacts to Nengi’s acquisition of a multi-million naira…

Two University students fight dirty over sugar daddy (Video)

Zubby Michael Flaunts His Living Room, Says His Furniture Is…

Charly Boy’s daughter, Dewy marks third anniversary with lesbian partner

Entertainment
By Olumide

Charly Boy’s daughter, Dewy Oputa and her lesbian partner, SJ have both taken  to their respective Instagram pages to celebrate their third anniversary.

Dewy in her statement described SJ as everything she wanted and also expressed gratitude for having her.

She wrote;

READ ALSO

‘I would rather be a nun than be a lesbian’…

Charley Boy’s daughter, Dewy shades her father after…

3 ????s ?f ??????????ss ??? I ??? ???? s?? ???? ?? ?????????? ??? ???? ?? ??? ????????s ?? ???ss?? ???? ???.Y?? ??? ?????????? ???? I ????f?s??? ??? I’? ????? ?????f?? f?? ???. C????s ?? M??? A????????s & B?????f?? M??????s.

03/10

H???? A??????s??? T? Us @thelifeofsj

While SJ wrote;

I  am always thankful to wake up to another day, but today is not just any day. Today marks 3 years from the fateful day YOU walked into my life @dewyoputa . The day my dream came true. It’s been 3 years full of respect, love, laughter, and peace. Some people say that the “honeymoon phase” of a relationship lasts for a short period of time, but I’ve realized that it can last as long as we want it to. Loving you is as easy as I can breathe. There is no obstacle we cannot tackle. As long as we continue to lead with Love and Respect, we will always win. I’m proud to have you as my significant other and I pray we continue to love each other till eternity. Happy Anniversary to US.

See their posts below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BREAKING! Many Feared Dead As Armed Bandits Attack Commuters Plying The…

Mixed reactions as Churchill gives Rosy Meurer’s child the same name as…

Man Marries SS2 Student He Taught Geography During His NYSC In Her Village

Man Uses Manhood For Money Ritual To Please A Woman Who Later Turned Down His…

Lilian Esoro takes her 39th birthday photos to another level

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill welcome a baby with former P.A, Rosy…

Davido reacts to Nengi’s acquisition of a multi-million naira mansion

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Man washes plates, cleans the house because his wife is the breadwinner of the…

Mixed reactions trail Governor Makinde’s purchase of brand new official bicycles…

Don’t think you are ready for marriage because you can afford bride price…

Reno Omokri drops must-read tips for men to identify wife materials

Charly Boy’s daughter, Dewy marks third anniversary with lesbian partner

Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola Omotayo celebrates dad on posthumous birthday

Don Jazzy shows off the curtains, blinds for his new house (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More