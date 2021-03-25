Cheating scandal: Temi finally speaks on dating singer, Adekunle Gold

Sensational video vixen, Temi has finally spoken on the rumours that she is dating singer, Adekunle Gold.

This comes after Adekunle Gold was called out by controversial blogger, Gistlover over allegations that she is cheating on Simi with Temi.

According to Temi, since the rumour started, she has been traumatized and it has affected her life.

Speaking further, Temi said the news was not true and she also used the opportunity to appreciate those who stood by her during her challenges.

Taking to her Instastory on Instagram to say this, Temi wrote;

“These past couple of days have been very traumatizing for me. It has affected my work, family, relationship and brand.

It’s a really terrible thing some blogs do carrying unverified gist/information and ruining good reputations built from so much sweat and hard work over the years.

I want to thank everyone that has stood by me during these difficult times, I appreciate each and every one of you for all the support, it means such a great deal to me. God knows all and reveals all.”