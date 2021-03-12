Chioma Akpotha shares ageless photos of herself as she celebrates 41st birthday

Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha is a happy fellow today as she celebrates her 41st birthday. The film star and producer took to social media to celebrate her new age amid well-wishes from colleagues and fans.

To mark the special day, Chioma in an Instagram post, shared an adorable photo of herself alongside some words of appreciation to God.

She wrote:

“There are so many things I am grateful to God for… So many! But for today I’d say Thank you Jesus! Happy birthday Chioma! You are God’s child and you are doing well”

See her post: