Chioma Akpotha shares ageless photos of herself as she celebrates 41st birthday

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha is a happy fellow today as she celebrates her 41st birthday.  The film star and producer took to social media to celebrate her new age amid well-wishes from colleagues and fans.

 

Chioma Akpotha lovely birthday photos

To mark the special day, Chioma in an Instagram post, shared an adorable photo of herself alongside some words of appreciation to God.

She wrote:

“There are so many things I am grateful to God for… So many! But for today I’d say Thank you Jesus! Happy birthday Chioma! You are God’s child and you are doing well”

See her post:

