Chisom Agoawuike debunks reports she married her SS2 teacher

By Olumide

Recall that a report had gone viral few hours ago about a lady getting married to her secondary school teacher, well in a latest report, Chisom Agoawuike, an ex-beauty queen and fashion model, has come out to deny the report.

A Nigerian Twitter user identified as @iamhalita had yesterday shared an interesting love story of how she allegedly met and married an ex Corper who taught her while she was in SS2.

However, the latest report has revealed that the images were from ‘Halita’, a popular TV drama series on Showmax.

The actress in her statement has disassociated herself from the Twitter account, @iamhalita. Chisom Agoawuike wrote in a disclaimer;

“DISCLAIMER!!! My attention has been drawn to a fake Twitter account @iamhalita impersonating & spreading false news about me. This is to inform my fans and the general public that the said handle does not belong to me. My official Twitter & IG account is @chisomagoawuike

Please beware of fraudsters so as not to fall victim to their schemes. Thanks to everyone that reached out.”

