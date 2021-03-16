Churchill’s P.A turned wife, Rosy Meurer flaunts her postpartum body

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Olakunle Churchill’s P.A turned wife, Rosy Meurer has shared amazing photos of her postpartum body.

According to the new mum, it’s barely 2 weeks since she welcomes her son and she still feels bloated.

Captioning the photos, Rosy wrote;

“Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value. #happynewweek #almosttwoweekspostpartum #StillBloated #QUEENOFALLQUEENS”

See some reactions the photo got below;

@madee_the_new_me__doe_ wrote “Stop fooling her is the body for me, is the body for me… she needs to stay out of social media, for now, to take care of the baby IG won’t run away”

@chibaby186 wrote, “go feed your baby and stop posting pictures of yourself.”

@lolasavvage wrote, “It’s the SnapBack game fa me!”

@ms_goldieanne wrote “No latecomer for snapback. Each human being to her own time. Enjoy your motherhood without unnecessary pressure.”

@jedachi wrote “Lmao. After they remove the fat and tuck the stomach into a compression tight, they’d come and start talking snap back under one week. Dear new mama, bodies are different. There’s no latecomer. Take care of your mind, baby, and body at your own pace.”

Via Instagram
